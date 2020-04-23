MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The pandemic has put a strain on hospitals and healthcare workers across the country -- specifically when it comes to visitation restrictions. Many patients relying on staff for care as well as emotional support during this time.

"Our patients are used to having their loved ones at the bedside and our employees are used to having the families supporting that patient -- so they are having to fill in that role while the family members are not able to be there. I know our patients appreciate being able to do Facetimes that we've been able to implement with the iPads, but it's not the same as having your family members there by the bedside," explained Kimberly Waren, USA Health Director of Patient Relations.

USA Health System has launched a program to help the community share positive words of encouragement with patients and staff at all of its hospitals. It's called "Caring Connections" and is already generating a lot of support.

"After launching it and sharing on social media we were overwhelmed by the immediate response. They've just been flooding in from the community and we are so grateful for that. We were so excited to see all these messages come through. We love it and can't wait to share them," said Waren.

From nurses to doctors, and those fighting to recover -- they say the power of words can mean more than you'll ever know.

"Having extra support from the community is really important for our patients in their healing process and their road to recovery - and for our employees just to stay motivated and to keep going during this stressful and uncertain time," said Waren.

If you would like to share a "Caring Connection" click here. You can send a message directly to a patient and hospital employee, which they will get to that person. If you send a general message of support -- it will be shared on monitors throughout the hospital to provide hope and inspiration.