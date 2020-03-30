Carnival Cruise Line announced Monday that it is extending its pause in operations because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
All North America sailings through to May 11, 2020, are canceled.
"As COVID-19 continues to impact global health and commerce, we are sorry to extend our pause in operations until May 11," the company stated. "If you have an impacted sailing, you will have received an email direct from Carnival or your travel advisor.:
The emails contain instructions for claiming a cancellation offer or refund.
