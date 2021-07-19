MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Carnival Cruise Line said its ship will return to Mobile and set sail with passengers in the fall.

The Carnival Sensation is scheduled to begin service on October 21. It will be the first cruise to depart from Mobile since the industry was shut down in March 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sensation replaces the Fantasy which was taken out of the Carnival fleet and sold for scrap in July 2020.

Carnival said unvaccinated passengers will be allowed on cruises, but all unvaccinated people, including children under 12, will be required to follow guidelines.

First, all unvaccinated passengers will be subject to COVID testing before the cruise, and if the cruise is longer than four days, another test before getting off of the ship. Unvaccinated Passengers will also face a $150 per person charge to cover the costs of testing, reporting, and health and safety screenings.

Masks will be required for unvaccinated guests in enclosed areas of the ship such as the piano bar, arcade, spa, salon, casino, Fun Shops, and medical center.

Carnival said the measures will be in place through at least October but could be extended based on guidance from health and medical advisors. Guests may change their reservation without penalty or request a full refund.