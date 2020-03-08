MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Despite the U.S. State Department warning against cruise ships during the coronavirus outbreak, Carnival cruise ships will still be sailing as scheduled.
Carnival Corporation, which regularly boards in Mobile, is increasing its safety and health measures to try and keep passengers from coronavirus infection. The cruise ship liner is doing thermal scans and taking the temperature of every passenger on board. The company also claims to have a rigorous sanitation procedure and isn't allowing any people who recently traveled to highly infected areas to board.
Carnival Corporation released this statement to FOX10 News:
Our brands have enhanced their health screening protocols, which includes thermal scans, temperature checks as well as other actions, both prior to boarding and onboard our ships.
We are currently in discussions with the CDC, World Health Organization and other health officials, and we met as a cruise industry Saturday, March 7, with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on an aggressive industry-wide response plan. The health and safety of our guests and crew is our highest priority, and cruising remains one of the most attractive vacation options available.
