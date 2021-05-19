Carnival Cruise Line is hopeful to start sailing in July.

The cruise company is reportedly having discussions with the Centers for Disease Control to determine what guidelines will be needed for a comeback.

Carnival's president, Christine Duffy, says the cruise line is willing to work with the CDC on any health and safety precautions, adding that she wants cruises to be a part of President Biden's plan to reopen the country by July 4.

The CDC has previously said it would allow cruises to set sail if 95 percent of the passengers and at least 98 percent of the crew were fully vaccinated.

This comes just days after the Carnival Sensation docked in Mobile for the first time Friday so that essential crew members could be vaccinated against COVID-19.

USA Health partnered with the City of Mobile to arrange for 110 crew members to receive their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Once cruises resume from U.S. ports, Carnival Sensation will homeport in Mobile.