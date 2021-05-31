The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is signing off on parts of Carnival's plans to restart operations from three home ports in Texas and Florida.
Port Miami, Port Canaveral and Port of Galveston have all agreed to support the cruise operator with additional public health and operational resources.
This is a condition set by CDC guidelines before any ship can sail with test cruises or paying guests.
Carnival says this another step closer for passengers returning to the high seas. The line is planning to put three ships in service in July.
It's not clear if Carnival is going to start with volunteers or full sailings.
