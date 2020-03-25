Carnival Cruise Line says it will decide this week whether to extend the suspension of cruises in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Carnival posted this message:
"We are aware of the decision by other cruise lines to extend the suspension of operations. We expect a decision by Fri, Mar 27 to share. We appreciate your patience and advise our guests and travel agent partners to watch their email and check Carnival.com for any updates."
