Cars turned away before gates open at OWA mass clinic

Baldwin County Health Department running low on vaccines this week, starting the day with just 500 total first and second doses at their OWA mass vaccination clinic.

This as more people than ever filled the parking lot as eligibility requirements expanded to include those 65 and older.

Several people waited all night, unsure if they would make the cut.

"We did get here early. We got here before five. I'm surprised at how many people came out," said Lauren Donovan, who was in line for her first shot.

The health department started with just 300 first doses and 200 second boosters, after delays held up the county's usual 2000 allotted doses per week.

Those not in line before 7:30 were turned away.

The hundreds already waiting held their breath as crews handed out tickets for the number of available vaccines to those first in line.

"I'm concerned but when I see the number of cars behind me and if this line goes where its supposed to go I think we should be fine," said Joyce Noffke, in line for her first shot Tuesday morning.

The short supply of vaccines means this will be the only day for the mass clinic this week.

Officials say they will open gates with what they hope to be their full amount of shots next Tuesday.

Thursday's clinic has been canceled because they don't have enough vaccines, but will have one starting at 9 am on the 16th.