MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Archdiocese of Mobile is suspending worship services in its churches due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Archbishop Rodi said there will be no services between March 14 and April 5, but it could last longer depending on developments and recommendations.
The Archbishop said while services are suspended, he's requesting churches remain open for prayer and confession.
Funerals with or without mass will not be celebrated, only graveside services will be held.
Archbishop Rodi said weddings without mass may be conducted in a church, but only with a cleric, the bride and groom, two witnesses, and the parents of the bride and groom. No one else will be allowed.
Baptisms may be celebrated, but only with the parents, godparents, and one cleric present.
Emergency Assistance Ministries at Social Service Centers will remain open to provide food, clothing, and help with rent and utility bills. However, applications for this help will be received only by phone.
Food and clothing will be distributed at the door and not within the Service Center. All Thrift Stores will close but clothing will be available for those in need through Emergency Assistance. Counseling for individuals and families will continue to be available but only by phone. Parishes may continue to provide food whether from food pantries or kitchens, but only on a takeout basis and not within a building.
The Archbishop said the Archdiocese of Mobile has not suspended services like this since the Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918.
"Pray that we be spared the ravages of this pandemic," said Rodi. "Be concerned about neighbors. Watch out for one another. Use common sense and follow the advice that we get from civil authorities."
