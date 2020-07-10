FAIRHOPE, Ala. --According to the most recent update on his condition, Father Paul Zoghby's condition remains serious. He is on oxygen and still very weak. Though, he is not on a ventilator. He is also continuing to ask for prayers that the antiviral medication he is on will be effective.
Father Paul Zoghby of St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, came down with the virus around July 1. Tuesday, his church posted to Facebook that he was admitted in to Thomas Hospital in Fairhope because his oxygen levels dropped.
His congregation is rallied behind the mid-50 year old. With a rosary in hand and masks on, about 40 St. Margaret of Scotland worshipers lifted up their sick priest during a special prayer service this past Wednesday.
Father Zoghby remains one of three priests in the mobile archdiocese with the virus. The other two are recovering at home.
Father Zoghby's church will continue to meet every week day to pray for him, until he returns home.
He has been at St. Margaret of Scotland since 2003. He was born in Mobile.
Praying for a swift recovery for father Zoghby! Saint padre pio ora pro nobis! Saint Francis Ora pro nobis!
