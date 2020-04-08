Archdiocese of Mobile
As of today, Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile will remain closed until Monday, May 4.

Officials say they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and reevaluate as needed based on the recommendations set forth by the CDC and the state of Alabama.

"We are praying for our students, faculties, and their families during this most Holy Week."

