As of today, Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile will remain closed until Monday, May 4.
Officials say they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and reevaluate as needed based on the recommendations set forth by the CDC and the state of Alabama.
"We are praying for our students, faculties, and their families during this most Holy Week."
Members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing. Expected to start at 4:00
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has a new website to serve as a hub of information for th…
Coronavirus cases in the United States have surpassed 420,000 with more than 14,300 deaths.
We’re seeing more and more examples of folks stepping up and helping others during these uns…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Most people probably know about the federal checks that will be arrivi…
The US war against coronavirus has taken devastating turns this week. But with more people t…
Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, confirmed that a large number o…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Despite the Mobile Police Department not being required to give warni…
At a time when there are not enough coronavirus tests to meet demand in hospitals across the…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has now surpassed 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
This summary describes data on COVID-19 patients available in the Alabama Department of Publ…
Baldwin County Psychotherapist Charlie Morris says many of his patients are feeling a sense …
Dick's Sporting Goods is finding it difficult to operate without any sports, gyms or basical…
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mary Louise Brown Morgan kept a garden full of rosebushes and just about …
PALMETTO, Fla. (AP) — Mounds of harvested zucchini and yellow squash ripened and then rotted…
As owners of a wedding and event-planning business, Karina Lopez and Curtis Rogers have alwa…
US intelligence officials were warning as far back as late November that the novel coronavir…
By the time experts recognized the start of the pandemic in the U.S., it's possible the coro…
Pope Francis has said the coronavirus pandemic is one of "nature's responses" to humans igno…
