According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 66 million adults in the U.S., or about 19 percent of the population, are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

CDC scientists say about a third of the population, or 112 million Americans, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

But health experts say we are not out of the woods just yet, as cases continue to grow.

They say the seven-day average of new cases in the nation is now above 65 thousand per day, the highest number since early March. Health officials say cases are climbing higher particularly among younger people and school age children.

"With clusters of cases with daycare and school sports, particularly team sports which people engage in close contact without masks," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, "I think that is what is explaining these surges of cases in young individuals."

Public health officials say the U.K. variant of the virus now accounts for more than half of all new infections. They say the best way to contain the strain is by speeding up the pace of vaccinations.

Officials say the U.S. is averaging about 3 million shots every day.