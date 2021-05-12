Happening today, a CDC advisory committee is expected to review Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12.

The FDA authorized the use of the Pfizer two-dose vaccine for 12- to 15 year-olds on Monday. And if it gets CDC approval, shots could go into the arms of young people as soon as this week.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said: "I recognize that some parents want to sort of see how it goes first, but I am encouraging all parents to get their children vaccinated."

Pfizer and Biontech say their COVID-19 vaccine was 100 percent effective in a clinical trial of more than two thousand adolescents.