The CDC is extending the ban on evictions through June.
The ban was scheduled to expire this week.
This is the third extension since the ban was first ordered back in September. The CDC says evictions would make it harder to slow the spread of COVID-19.
However, landlords have filed legal challenges, arguing too much of the burden is placed on them.
