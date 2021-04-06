The Centers for Disease Control is out with new guidance for cruise lines.

The industry has been operating under a conditional sail order and cruise lines have been hoping for information on when they can sail again.

The CDC says its next conditional sail order will allow cruise liners to conduct simulated voyages -- with volunteers and crew -- before sailing with passengers again.

It also calls for an increase in COVID-19 testing and the need for a plan to vaccinate crew staff.

The health agency has still not given a date for cruises fully resuming operations from U.S. ports.