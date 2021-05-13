The CDC has updated its rules for fully vaccinated people on cruises.
The new orders include loosened mask requirements for fully vaccinated passengers and crewmembers.
Reports also indicate the CDC advises operators to allow vaccinated passengers to explore independently on shore when the boat ports.
They do recommend those folks exploring by themselves should wear masks indoors.
