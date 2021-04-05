Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control reports more than 3.4 million doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Easter Sunday.

That's a large number, but it did not top Saturday's all-time record of more than 4 million shots into arms in a single day.

Health leaders say 32 percent of Americans have now received at least one vaccine dose. The CDC says about 19 percent -- or 61 million people -- have been fully vaccinated so far.

In all, about 165 million doses of covid-19 vaccine have now been administered in the U.S. to date.