Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control reports more than 3.4 million doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Easter Sunday.
That's a large number, but it did not top Saturday's all-time record of more than 4 million shots into arms in a single day.
Health leaders say 32 percent of Americans have now received at least one vaccine dose. The CDC says about 19 percent -- or 61 million people -- have been fully vaccinated so far.
In all, about 165 million doses of covid-19 vaccine have now been administered in the U.S. to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.