The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 60 percent of American adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency also says that 3.5 million people ages 12 to 17 have received at least one dose.

President Joe Biden is continuing his push for getting 70 percent of adults in the nation to receive at least one dose by July 4.

The White House says the administration has secured enough vaccine supply for all eligible Americans. Officials say more than 27 million doses will go out across the country this week.