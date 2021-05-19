About 60% of American adults have had at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, including more people of color

Several days since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated Americans can -- for the most part -- ditch their masks, more places are announcing changes to their mask policies, or doing away with the requirement altogether.

 John Minchillo/AP

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 60 percent of American adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency also says that 3.5 million people ages 12 to 17 have received at least one dose.

President Joe Biden is continuing his push for getting 70 percent of adults in the nation to receive at least one dose by July 4.

The White House says the administration has secured enough vaccine supply for all eligible Americans. Officials say more than 27 million doses will go out across the country this week.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.