The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 99 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
And, the CDC says more than 56 million people, or 17 percent of the country's population, are now fully vaccinated.
President Biden’s new goal is to get 200 million vaccine doses injected within his first 100 days in office. This comes as there's been an uptick in COVID-19 cases, setting off concern the United States could be facing a possible fourth surge of the virus.
