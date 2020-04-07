MOBILE, Ala – There was a recommendation last week by the Center for Disease Control to wear a mask in public, if possible, to help limit the spread of COVID-19, but in Mobile doing so it is technically illegal.
“I’m not surprised,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson.
According to the City of Mobile Ordinance Sec. 39-191, “it shall be unlawful for any person to appear in a mask in any street or other public place within the city or its police jurisdiction.” The ordinance lists Mardi Gras as an exception.
It does not appear city leaders plan to have Mobile Police enforce the ordinance during this pandemic, but they also do not plan to change the rule on the books.
“Every decision that we make has some kind of ramification that others maybe haven’t thought about,” Stimpson said.
