As COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise, the CDC is warning of a possible fourth wave.

The scientists there are urging Americans to not let our guard down when it comes to COVID-19. They are now asking Americans to continue follow social distancing measures and wear mask.

And, President Joe Biden is now appealing to state and local leaders to not ease mask requirements

"I'm reiterating my call for every governor, mayor and local leaders to reinstate mask-mandate," the president said. "Please, this is not politics, reinstate the mandate if you let it down. And businesses require masks as well."

FOX10 News reached out to Gov. Kay Ivey's office about her plan to drop Alabama's mandate on April 9.

According to a statement we received , the governor has no plans to extend it, saying, "We are moving towards personal responsibility and common sense, not endless government mandates."