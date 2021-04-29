The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the coronavirus vaccines are keeping most seniors from getting seriously ill.
According to the CDC, fully-vaccinated adults 65 and older are 94 percent less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19.
The new clinical data also shows older adults who got their first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine had a 64 percent less chance of COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
It's the first assessment in the United States confirming clinical trial data showing the vaccines prevent severe COVID-19 illness.
