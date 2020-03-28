PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Florida state troopers began stopping vehicles on I-10 at the Alabama/Florida state line Saturday, in Florida's attempt to protect the panhandle from the coronavirus.
Governor Ron DeSantis made the executive order Friday, saying he wants to keep people, primarily from hard it areas like New Orleans, from possibly infecting more people in the sunshine state.
"Either we're fighting the virus or we're not," Gov. DeSantis said. "The more people are being shuttled around the country, I think it makes it more difficult."
Drivers entering the checkpoint who've recently been in 'virus hot spots' will be required to fill out a travel form, FDOT says. The people in the vehicle will then be required to stay in isolation in Florida for 14 days.
"We're obviously rooting for New Orleans, but what we don't want is people to flee that hot zone and potentially bring the virus here," Gov. DeSantis said.
There was no indication in a Saturday news release from FDOT that anyone would be turned away from the border.
