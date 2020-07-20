MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With schools remaining closed and many not expected to reopen for the start of the upcoming school year -- it's one of many factors experts believe is contributing to a drop in child abuse cases across the country. That's not to say it's not happening though.

"Everybody is telling us to get ready - we're going to be inundated with reports and how to handle that," explained Andy Wynne, Child Advocacy Center Executive Director.

The fear is the majority of the child abuse cases are reported by teachers and after school caregivers and with the pandemic keeping kids home and out of sight -- a lot of these cases are going unnoticed and unreported. Wynne says roughly 75% of child abuse cases are brought to the their attention by mandated reporters -- people legally required to alert authorities.

"People like teachers and coaches and doctors and clergy. With churches shut down, schools are shut down, sports are shut down... The kids in particular -- not being able to get out and be seen by other people -- makes you really wonder what's actually going on," said Wynne.

As COVID-19 continues to force unprecedented shutdowns -- Wynne says at risk kids are less likely to signal distress if around their abusers.

"And so you don't see it... And even though they may be interacting some via electronically or Zoom or phone -- it's real hard to tell. The other part thinking the abuser may be right there in the room with them and don't want them to say anything," said Wynne.

The stress of job loss and financial hardships from the pandemic are likely also contributing to more abuse and neglect. The CAC is urging anyone who may suspect something to speak up.

"Because it's a lot better to be wrong than to say I wish I would have reported it when I knew something was bad... Then if it's reported -- there's nothing that makes law enforcement or DHR happier when there is really not something negative because nobody wants anything bad to happen to a child."

As with everything else, the pandemic is also forcing the Child Advocacy Center to do things outside the box. Some of their therapy sessions with clients are being done through Zoom as they try to limit the number of people coming inside the office. They're also trying to figure out how to make ends meet as COVID-19 cancelled three of their major fundraisers -- nearly 30% of their budget.