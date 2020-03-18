MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We are in an unprecedented time. Schools have closed here in our area and around the country.
But, this isn't a vacation.
As you know, you are encouraged to stay home. And, our children are encouraged to keep learning.
So, how do we handle this? We are starting a special series of reports here on FOX10 News. We are going to talk to the experts and look for fun ways you can keep the learning going at home -- starting with a routine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.