MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Thirteen members of a Baldwin County church are under quarantine inside a Palestine Hotel tonight. They include some pastors, staff and their families from 3 Circle Church. This, after authorities there learned a former guest at the hotel where they were staying tested positive for COVID 19 strain of coronavirus.
The group had just begun their third day exploring the Holy Land on an educational trip when they were instructed to return to their hotel. Since then, there has been a lot of frustration because of lack of communication and trouble contacting the US Consulate.
“The level of frustration is really not with an individual or a person, but it’s kind of the overall situation that it’s hard to get information, so it’s been very hard to get clear information, so there’s been far more questions than there has been answers,” Pastor Chris Bell said in a Facetime interview from his Bethlehem hotel.
News of the situation came as a shock to fellow church members back home. Church staff is contacting government authorities and doing what they can to help get their friends home. Meanwhile, a prayer service was held at noon Friday, March 6, 2020 at 3 Circle’s Fairhope campus. There was a good attendance and those there were able to connect with those stuck in Palestine through Facetime so they could pray together. Right now, it’s just a waiting game.
“It was a great opportunity to pray, specifically for our team there but also for our families here. You know, we’re just as concerned with kids and other family members that are here without their parents and just ways that we can help them and calm them and encourage them,” explained Pastor Zach Adamson.
Bell said Friday that the team has made progress and that US authorities are now involved. The group was finally tested earlier in the day and should know within 24 hours if anyone has contracted COVID 19. In the meantime, Bell said the group is being well taken care of by hotel staff and aren’t in need of anything except prayers and a clean bill of health. Even if that were to happen, their pathway home is still unclear.
“Of course, we all want to be home,” Bell said. “We want them to fly us to the United States as quickly as possible. That’s what we want and that’s what we’ve asked for and that’s what we’re hoping for, but we’ve just got to wait it out. The Israeli authorities have a lot to do with that. The Israelis have shut down their borders right now which means they’re not letting anyone in. Well, for us to get to an airport, we’ve got to cross Israeli borders, so that’s part of the deal too. It’s a complicated situation.”
Bell said security at their Bethlehem hotel seemed ill-prepared to deal with the situation in the beginning but has tightened up significantly since they were first quarantined. The tourist who’d contracted COVID 19 tested positive after returning to their home country of Greece.
