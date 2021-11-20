PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- More than 40 churches across Mobile and Prichard came together Saturday to help families get vaccinated ahead of the holidays.

Partnering with the University of South Alabama Center for Healthy Communities, they set up at Amity Missionary Baptist Church, ready to give first, second or booster doses.

"We are here to try and keep our community safe for the holidays. We know that after every holiday we have had our numbers spike and go up. So, we want everyone to have a safe holiday and pleasant holiday. So, we want them to get vaccinated," said the Rev. Jeffery Mackie of Amity Missionary Baptist Church.

Thanksgiving food boxes were given to the first 75 families who had at least one family member receiving the vaccine.

Organizers say the event would not have been possible without all of the sponsors who came together.

Another vaccine event is planned for Dec. 11.