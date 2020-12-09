Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday extended her statewide mask mandate yet again.

The centerpiece of a “Safer at Home” order set to expire Friday, the governor announced she will continue the rules for another six weeks.

“Even though the vaccine’s delivery is right around the corner, we shouldn’t lull ourselves into complacency by thinking we’re out of the woods yet. To the contrary, … these are some of our darkest days since COVID-19 became a part of our daily conversations.”

Ivey originally ordered Alabama residents to wear masks in public places in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. It has met with mixed results. Alabama currently has the 18th-highest infection rate in the country, higher than some states with no mask mandate.

Ivey acknowledged the state is experiencing COVID fatigue. But she said vigilance is necessary.

“Y’all, I’m not trying to be Governor MeMaw, as some on social media have called me,” she said. “I’m simply trying to urge you to use the common sense the good Lord gave each of us.”

Individuals will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people, as described in the order. This order extends until Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Noting that many other states are re-imposing restrictions on business, the governor pledged that she would not do that.

“Let me be clear: Since May, my team and I have never seriously discussed another lockdown of our businesses and retailers,” she said.

Alabama state Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the numbers confirm that infections are “out of control” in much of the country. The nation has had about 15 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic but is adding about a million a week.

In Alabama, Harris noted, the state has experienced COVID-19 deaths roughly equivalent to a 747 jet crash every month for the past 10 months.

“We really are in a difficult time right now in Alabama,” he said. “This is a very challenging time, and we’re looking at some pretty dark days for the foreseeable future.”

Harris said hospitalizations currently are about 500 more than the previous peak in July. And infections are rising. Those increased hospitalizations on Wednesday prompted Springhill Medical Center in Mobile to impose new restrictions on visitors beginning Thursday.

“It’s significantly higher at this point, and we’re seeing about 3,000 new cases a day for the past few days,” Harris said. “These are not backlogs or data dumps but these are actually new cases for us.”

