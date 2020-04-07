MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile City Council approved fines for individuals who violates the City of Mobile's curfew.

After a vote on Tuesday, violators will be charged $100 for the first offense and $200 for the second offense. Tickets/fines can be issued starting tonight at 10 p.m.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued a stay-at-home order as well as curfew hours on Friday, April 3. Curfew hours are 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

Over the weekend Mobile police say officers responded to 10 different places for calls of curfew violations.

Police Chief Lawrence Battiste says if you’re seen out walking or driving between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. you can expect an officer to ask you where you’re headed.

He says you’ll need some form of documentation to prove you have a legitimate reason to be out.

“Many businesses have reached out to us and talked about what credentials would look like for their employees if they were out after curfew because they certainly don’t want their employees detained or potentially cited when they’re on their way to work.”