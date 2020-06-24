FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Fairhope has canceled the Fourth of July fireworks show for 2020, city officials announced Wednesday.

Official say the decision was made in consideration of the current Safer at Home Health Order issued by Governor Kay Ivey as well as, "through thoughtful consideration of potential health risks COVID-19 poses to citizens and employees."

They also would like to remind residents that discharging fireworks on city property, which includes roadways, parks, sidewalks, etc., is prohibited without a permit. 

