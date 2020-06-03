GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Gulf Shores on Wednesday announce it is canceling its 2020 Fourth of July fireworks event.

The announcement on the city's website said the event was canceled after "careful consideration of the potential health risks related to COVID-19."

The decision was made in accordance with the current Safer at Home Health Order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey and after consulting with both local and state fire marshals, the announcement stated.

Gulf Shores plans to celebrate the holiday by flying American flags and lighting the city in red, white and blue to honor the nation’s birthday.

Officials remind residents that discharging fireworks within the corporate limits of the City of Gulf Shores is prohibited without a state fireworks permit. Contact the Gulf Shores Fire Marshal at 251-269-7996 for more information on fireworks permits.