Mobile city officials say they have given cruise terminal workers, bar pilots, and others protective equipment to guard against the coronavirus.
FOX10 News has learned the city's Senior Director of Maritime and Transportation met on Valentine's Day with representatives from the Centers for Disease Control, state and county health departments, the Coast Guard, U.S. Customs, bar pilots, and the Alabama Port Authority.
Director Joseph Snowden says they met to develop a course of action for passenger and non-passenger vessels with persons suspected of being infected with the coronavirus on board.
First: what happens if coronavirus is suspected on board a vessel?
Snowden says, "We're going to prohibit the ship from coming in, and we'll be talking with the other port stakeholders how we're going to identify that person, get that person back on shore so they can be tested and treated."
Snowden also says a local Maritime Operation Threat Response, or MOTR, has been established for the Port of Mobile.
