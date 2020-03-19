With dine-in service prohibited at establishments across the state, the City of Mobile is encouraging people to order take out from local businesses.
The city tweeted that Friday, March 20, is "Mobile Takeout Day."
Even if you don't order food, the city is suggesting you order a cocktail to go or buying a gift card to support your favorite spots.
The Downtown Mobile Alliance and Visit Mobile have put out a list of more than 20 downtown restaurants offering take-out service.
Here is a link to the website with the restaurants: bit.ly/2IXvLqo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.