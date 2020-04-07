MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Mobile released a map on Tuesday showing the locations of emergency calls for COVID-19 symptoms.

The "Signal 99" calls were made between March 14 and April 6.

They are not confirmed cases of COVID-19, but the patient was experiencing symptoms related to the disease including fever, cough, shortness of breath.

First responders sent on the calls were wearing full personal protective equipment such as gowns, masks, face shields, and gloves.