MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Every day this pandemic continues it is costing the City of Mobile some serious cash. According to the latest numbers, the city is seeing a deficit of $12 million a month.

“We’re cranking the screws down, but it’s not any different than exactly what we did in January of 2014,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, comparing the coronavirus crisis to financial trouble the city faced when he first took office.

Stimpson said now Mobile is in a hiring freeze and city purchases and expenditures have been pulled back.

“You have $12 million shortfall that’s not a static number, that $12 million is moving,” he said. “We’re trying to save money so that $12 million could be 11 could be 13.”

This pandemic is not putting Mobile in dire straits at this point, the city has a reserve fund with about $60 million in it.

Mayor Stimpson said employees will not be affected right now.

“We’re thinking about everything,” he said. “Everything is on the table.”

According to information compiled by the Mobile County Personnel Board in 2018, the City of Mobile employs more than two thousand people.