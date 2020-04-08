MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Every day this pandemic continues it is costing the City of Mobile some serious cash. According to the latest numbers, the city is seeing a deficit of $12 million a month.
“We’re cranking the screws down, but it’s not any different than exactly what we did in January of 2014,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, comparing the coronavirus crisis to financial trouble the city faced when he first took office.
Stimpson said now Mobile is in a hiring freeze and city purchases and expenditures have been pulled back.
“You have $12 million shortfall that’s not a static number, that $12 million is moving,” he said. “We’re trying to save money so that $12 million could be 11 could be 13.”
This pandemic is not putting Mobile in dire straits at this point, the city has a reserve fund with about $60 million in it.
Mayor Stimpson said employees will not be affected right now.
“We’re thinking about everything,” he said. “Everything is on the table.”
According to information compiled by the Mobile County Personnel Board in 2018, the City of Mobile employs more than two thousand people.
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County family is making a heart-felt request to honor a local…
Every day this pandemic continues it is costing the City of Mobile some serious cash. Accord…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer of Mobile County, has submit…
BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) - The Biloxi Police Department is reporting a 51 percent drop in proper…
Due to the coronavirus concerns, the Mobile Police Department is taking precautionary measur…
Another person has died in Mobile County due to COVID-19.
Trying to find out exactly how many positive COVID-19 cases are in Mobile is a difficult pro…
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has a new website to serve as a hub of information for th…
Coronavirus cases in the United States have surpassed 420,000 with more than 14,300 deaths.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has now surpassed 2,450 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
We’re seeing more and more examples of folks stepping up and helping others during these uns…
The head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday defended the organization's response …
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Most people probably know about the federal checks that will be arrivi…
The US war against coronavirus has taken devastating turns this week. But with more people t…
Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, confirmed that a large number o…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Despite the Mobile Police Department not being required to give warni…
At a time when there are not enough coronavirus tests to meet demand in hospitals across the…
As of today, Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile will remain closed until Monday, May 4.
This summary describes data on COVID-19 patients available in the Alabama Department of Publ…
Baldwin County Psychotherapist Charlie Morris says many of his patients are feeling a sense …
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.