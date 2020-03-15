MOBILE Ala, (WALA) In a Facebook post the City of Mobile announced the closing of senior and community centers starting Monday March, 16.
According to the statement this is being done to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Meal pick up and delivery will continue for participants on a limited basis. That includes both senior and youth programs. All parks and outdoor spaces will still be open to the public.
The senior and community centers will re-open on April 6.
