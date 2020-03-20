Prichard City Council passed a resolution Thursday during a special called meeting to enact an Emergency Operations Plan in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
City leaders met with representatives from Mobile County Health Department, Mobile County School Board, and Prichard Housing Authority o discuss the response.
City leaders said their goal is to ensure the city is complying with the recommendations of the CDC and MCHD.
City council members met with the mayor at the special meeting voting in agreement to grant the city emergency powers.
One major addition is that the city will provide a special paid leave of absence to employees that test positive for coronavirus for up to 10 days. That will not be counted towards their PTO.
City Council members also gave the green light to the mayor to spend up to $20,000 on equipment, goods, and services to deal with the emergency.
The city is also planning to close or limit access to city hall, the library, and the senior citizens facility.
City leaders said this is all for the protection of the people of Prichard.
“Things are changing, every seance, every minute of the day. More information as it comes down and so there are things that should happen," Mayor Jimmie Gardner said. "And so I think they have provided me the authority to have the administration over the city to implement those things as things change.”
All city events with more than 10 people were cancelled as well until April 6th.
Councilwoman Severia Campbell-Morris added, “Fear is greater than this disease. So fear not. Because this is America. This is the city of Prichard and we will be following all of the directions to all of those things.”
City officials will meet again on April 6th to re-assess these decisions and decide on the path forward.
