MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber released the latest information on first responders in the city who are being screened for coronavirus.

Barber said that nine police officers and seven members of Mobile Fire-Rescue have tested positive for antibodies related to COVID-19. They are now under quarantine as the city awaits validation test results to see if the first responders are actually positive for COVID-19.

Up until Monday, only sick people were being tested for COVID-19, but now first responders who have not shown any symptoms are also being tested.

Barber said he did not know exactly how many police officers and firefighters have been tested so far.