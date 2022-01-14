CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- As you may recall, Clarke County schools went back to virtual at-home learning this week.

That's after 18 teachers, five bus drivers and more than 200 students came down with COVID.

We have since learned that students in Clarke County schools will remain on virtual learning through Monday, Jan. 24.

Next week will be a regular work week for teachers. They will be available to answer any questions students and parents may have.