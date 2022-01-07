CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Clarke County schools announced today they will move to offsite virtual learning beginning Monday, Jan. 10.

The move was made necessary because of absences of 18 teachers, five bus drivers and more than 200 students due to COVID infections, according to a letter from Superintendent Larry Bagley.

Plans are for schools in Clarke County to resume in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18, following the Jan. 17 Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday observance.