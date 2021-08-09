MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Summer break is officially over for hundreds of students in our area, for the first time in more than two months the hallways at Saraland City Schools were filled with students.

At the Early Education Center parents sent their children off to class, but not before taking a few pictures.

Although this his year students returned to face-to-face learning, masks will be required. Superintendent of Saraland City Schools, Dr. Aaron Milner said it was a tough decision to make.

"We had make the difficult decision to put students in masks, really it was difficult, but it was the common sense thing to do. We have an obligation and duty to try our best to protect every student," said Dr. Milner.

Despite the rise in Covid-19 cases in the pediatric population, Principal Kimberley Williams said they were more than ready to have their students back in class.

"I don't think that there's another system in the state that has prepared as much as we have you know academically, socially and health wise," said Williams.

All practices that were learned and used last year for Covid safety will be used again this year, "we're not reinventing the wheel like last year, a lot of our practices and procedures will still be in place," said Williams.

School zone safety is also important as school starts back up. Dr. Milner reminded parents about the rules of the road.

"Please use caution when going through a school zone, also know when that stop arm comes out or the stop sign comes out on a school bus, that is not optional, that is stop," said Dr. Milner.

The mask mandate is planned to run until September 6th. School leaders said they will monitor infection rate and will re-evaluate masking policy.