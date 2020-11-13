Alabama has less than two months to spend $1 billion in COVID-19 relief funds – or lose them to the federal treasury.

The money is part of $1.7 billion Alabama received under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The state must spend it by Dec. 31.

“We’re now almost to the deadline, and there’s 1 billion in unspent money just sitting on the table,” said Robyn Hyden, executive director of the advocacy organization Alabama Arise. “So we are very concerned that not only are these funds not getting spent quickly enough, but they’re not going in a targeted way to the most vulnerable people in our state.”

Alabama Arise is one of 82 organizations that recently signed on to a letter urging Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey not to let the money go to waste – and offered recommendations on how best to spend it.

A leader at another organization that signed the letter, Alabama Appleseed Center for Law & Justice, agreed.

“We were concerned about sending so much money back to the treasury, especially since there are so many unmet needs in the community,” said Akiesha Anderson, the group’s policy director.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s spokeswoman, Gina Maiola, told FOX10 News that she expects the governor to provide an update soon.

“In consultation with Legislative Leadership, the governor will evaluate the need to shift funds again to potentially address areas that will impact our economy, specifically small businesses,” she said in a prepared statement. “As Governor Ivey has pointed out, $1.7 billion is a hefty chunk of money to spend in six months, but she and the team at Finance will continue working to get this spent and in to the hands of Alabamians.”

Hyden and Anderson told FOX10 News that they are not just concerned about spending the money before the deadline. They said they want to make sure it is spent wisely.

“So No. 1, unemployment supports for people whose state unemployment benefits have run out and the federal additional funding has run out,” Hyden said. “People are still really struggling, and our economy will not bounce back until every family who's been hit hard has more opportunity and has more support. Secondly, we’re really concerned about hunger and food security. We believe that more funding can and should be made available to support our food banks and organizations that serve people who are hungry.”

The advocacy organizations identified four main priorities – alleviating hunger; addressing evictions and homelessness; supporting people particularly vulnerable to COVID-19; and child care.

Maiola told FOX10 News that spending the money is difficult because it comes with conditions. For instance, the expenses must be related to the state’s coronavirus response between March 1 and Dec. 30.

Hyden said another issue is that the funds typically reimburse money already spent. She said agencies in low-income regions often lack money needed to spend up front.

Still, Andersons said, Alabama can learn from other states.

“Other states have found some really creative ways to spend the money,” she said.

Alabama has plenty of company. Every state has unspent CARES Act money, which has prompted a push for Congress to postpone the deadline.

“That definitely will benefit Alabama and many other states,” Anderson said.

But she added that the prospect of a deadline extension should not prevent the state from improving its spending plans.