FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Though its slowed, or even shut down many businesses - the coronavirus pandemic is prompting a big spike in one outdoors industry which is seeing business like never before.

Nurseries and florists are seeing a huge boom, as COVID-19 has inspired a gardening boom, coincidentally, around Earth Day 2020.

“Just the stress relief aspect of taking care and nurturing something and watching it grow is huge," Michelle Johns of Corner Copia Gardens in Fairhope said. "We have sold substantially more vegetable plants and herbs than I ever have in the past.”

The boom has been so big, Johns has had to buy and plant some of her own seeds because her normal wholesaler, in some cases, can't meet the demand. She's seen an uptick in sales of everything from pomegranate plants, to tomatoes, citrus plants, and spring flowers. The greatest reward for her, through it all, is an increasing interest in young people, who are finding their green thumb.

“I just hope we’ll have a brand new generation of young people who are interested in gardening again," Johns said. "People are moving outside and doing things and I hope it stays on that track.”

Corner Copia Gardens is located on Highway 104 in Fairhope.

April 22, 2020 marks 50 years since the first Earth Day, a day to demonstrate support for the environment.