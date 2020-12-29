(CNN) -- A Colorado man has the variant of the coronavirus from the United Kingdom that health officials say is more transmissible than other strains of the virus, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday.
It is first known case of the UK coronavirus variant in United States.
The man, who is in his 20s and in isolation in Elbert County, has no travel history, Polis' office said in a news release.
"We will closely monitor this case," Polis said, "as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely."
The statement said public health officials are working to identify potential contacts and potential cases through contact tracing interviews.
