PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday pushed back hard against critics who oppose his order prohibiting public school systems from requiring students to wear masks.

The governor faces a growing chorus of complaints, as well as a federal lawsuit.

During an appearance at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to hand out checks to first responders as part of “Florida’s Heroes” initiative, the government defended his policies. And he rejected suggestions that the federal government might intervene in states that don’t follow COVID-19 guidelines.

“I think that they really believe government should rule over the parents’ decisions,” he said. “And I think the parents’ decisions in this regard should ultimately be what is done.”

DeSantis is facing some push-back of his own, though. At least two school systems in Florida are defying his no-mask-mandate order, prompting the governor to threaten withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board members.

And last week, a group of Florida parents filed a federal lawsuit challenging the governor’s policy. One of those parents, Judi Hayes, told CNN on Tuesday that her that governor is jeopardizing her 10-year-old son, who has Down Syndrome.

“It terrifies me,” she said. “You know, I’ve lived in Florida practically all of my life, and I never envisioned that I would be in this position that the governor would actively be trying to harm my child.”

But in Pensacola, DeSantis said even with the Delta variant, COVID is not a “kids’ disease.” Even with a recent increase child COVID cases and filling pediatric intensive care units, the governor noted that kids make up about 1.3 percent of hospitalizations in the Sunshine State. He said almost every child who has had a serious COVID-19 infection has had severe underlying health problems.

“An unvaccinated kindergartener is at less risk for COVID as a vaccinated, 30-year-old staff member,” he said.

Critics have been quick to point out Florida’s rapidly worsening coronavirus indicators – statistics that make Florida currently one of the worst-performing states in the country. DeSantis said he thinks Florida is in the middle of a COVID wave that will crest and then dissipate.

That, DeSantis said, was the pattern in Britain, where daily COVID-19 cases surged 17-fold from the beginning of June to mid-July before rapidly falling after that.

“There was a huge down-swing in India, too, when Delta – ’cause Delta came from India,” he said, referring to a run-up beginning in March followed by a sudden drop in May that was even more dramatic than Britain’s.

And unlike Britain, vaccination was a non-factor. Hardly any of the nation’s nearly 1.4 billion people had gotten the shots.

But Dr. David Kimberlin, a pediatrics professor and director of the Division of Pediatric Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, attributed that decline to harsh economic restrictions.

“They went into a massive, social-engineering kind of response to keep people away from each other, and that’s what led their cases to go down,” he told FOX10 News.

Kimberlin, who said his own father died of COVID-19, added: “And I would suggest that that’s something that we would probably not want to do here again in the United States.”

The plaintiffs in the mask lawsuit seek a court order prohibiting enforcement of the governor’s order. A judge has given the governor and other defendants until Aug. 30 to respond.