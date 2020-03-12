Conference USA announced Thursday, March 12, a suspension of all spring sports competition, effective immediately, until further notice.
The decision was made in an effort to limit the spread of this virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, the Hattiesburg community and all those who attend Southern Miss athletic events.
Information regarding ticketing will be communicated as soon as it becomes available.
