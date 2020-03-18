MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health on Wednesday morning confirmed there are now 46 cases of coronavirus in Alabama. That's 10 additional cases from a day ago.
The state health department says 23 of those cases are in Jefferson County. Calhoun County reported their first case while three additional cases were reported in Jefferson County and Lee County officials reported six new cases overnight.
Cases have been confirmed out of the following Alabama counties:
Baldwin: 1 confirmed case
Calhoun: 1 confirmed case
Elmore: 2 confirmed cases
Jefferson: 23 confirmed cases
Lee: 7 confirmed cases
Limestone: 1 confirmed case
Madison: 1 confirmed case
Montgomery: 2 confirmed cases
Shelby: 4 confirmed cases
St. Clair: 1 confirmed case
Tuscaloosa: 3 confirmed cases
I wish the Governor was being more aggressive to stay ahead of the curve on the Coronavirus. Yesterday we had 22 cases, today 46. According to WHO, the virus will continue to multiply and spread like this unless more is done on limiting social distancing. Within 24 to 48 hours the cases will be at close to 100. More needs to be done to stay out in front of it instead of trying to catch up to it.
