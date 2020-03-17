The Alabama Department of Public Health on Tuesday morning confirmed there are now 36 cases of coronavirus in Alabama.
The state health department says 20 of those cases are in Jefferson County.
Cases have been confirmed out of the following Alabama counties:
- Baldwin: 1 confirmed case
- Elmore: 2 confirmed case
- Jefferson: 20 confirmed cases
- Lee: 1 confirmed case
- Limestone: 1 confirmed case
- Madison: 1 confirmed case
- Montgomery: 2 confirmed cases
- Shelby: 4 confirmed cases
- St. Clair: 1 confirmed case
- Tuscaloosa: 3 confirmed cases
