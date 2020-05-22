If you've been wondering about the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the Mobile area and around Alabama, you may be interested in a change made by state health officials on their Surveillance Dashboard.
Mobile County Health Department officials Friday talked about the difference in how Mobile County and the Alabama Department of Public Health, or ADPH, list "recovered" cases.
The state has started listing a new category on its dashboard called "presumed recoveries."
Alabama Public Health Officials say cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized, or, if hospitalization was unknown.
All deaths are excluded.
About 8,000 "presumed recovered" cases are listed on the state dashboard site.
However, Mobile County Health Department officials on Friday listed 371 "recovered" on their web site.
What's the difference?
Dr. Laura Cepeda, Chief Medical Officer at the Mobile Public Health Department, said, "In our dashboard, our recovered number actually means that we have been able to contact them directly and confirm that they have actually recovered, So those numbers are very different percentage wise for our cases and the ADPH."
The figure of 371 recovered was just under 20 percent of the cases listed Friday by Mobile County Public Health Department officials.
