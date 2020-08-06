MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The strategy for preventing COVID-19 cases in schools from growing into outbreaks will resemble the strategy for halting outbreaks in the larger community.

It all starts with what public health officials call “contact tracing.”

That is the process of isolating people who test positive for the coronavirus and then tracking down other people they have interacted with.

“So it’s not something that we have never done before,” said Dr. Karen Landers, the assistant state health officer in Alabama. “We do contact tracing all the time in other communicable diseases for which there is a public health intervention. Now when we’re talking about contact tracing with COVID-19, we will be working with individual schools should there be a case in a classroom, a student or a teacher, and then the Alabama Department of Public Health will provide guidance to that classroom.”

Contract tracing generally includes alerting people who live in the same household as an infected person as well as people in the “6-15” category – those who have been within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.

While the Health Department will offer guidance and help track down those contacts, it will be up to education officials to decide whether to isolate individual classes or entire school buildings. The Mobile County school system, for instance, told parents in a guide published Thursday that it would follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on quarantining teachers and students.

The system also will work with health officials to help with the contact tracing, according to the document.

“Our staff has been trained and will be equipped with a new program that will allow nurses to get an accurate list of any students and employees who have come in contact with them,” the document states.

Baldwin County schools officials have said they plan to share COVID-19 cases with parents in a daily email once school starts.

“We will constantly be letting the parents know what’s going on; be as transparent as we can,” Superintendent Eddie Tyler told reporters last month.

Rendi Murphree, the top epidemiologist at the Mobile County Health Department, said her agency has been working with school systems and colleges all summer long to prepare for the start of the school year.

The Health Department will do the contact tracing work for smaller systems, while some larger institutions will take the lead – with guidance from the Health Department.

“Honestly, we’re really happy about this because it really provides, you know, a force multiplier for public health,” she told FOX10 News. “So, we’re working closely with them to make sure that they’re, you know, following the same legal protections, that they’re following the same guidelines. And actually, they may be able to do more enhanced contact tracing than we’re able to do because, you know, these are students and faculty members, and they will be working closely with them to make sure that things don’t spread out of control on their campus.”

But Dr. Megan Collins, co-founder of the Johns Hopkins University eSchool+ Initiative – which is tracking school reopening plans state by state – warned that most schools will have their hands full with all of the other preparations for handling instruction in the COVD-19 era.

“In my experience, they are vastly under-resourced at this point in time to do all of the modifications we’re asking of school building and infrastructures,” she said. “So to take on contact tracing, globally, I think would be an incredibly heavy lift and not necessarily one that should fall under those school responsibility.”

It is not just schools that find themselves stretched to meet the challenges presented by COVID-19. As dozens of cases turned into hundreds and then thousands, health authorities said it quickly outstripped their ability to contain the spread.

Contact tracing in schools is a double-edged sword compared to how it works in the larger community. On the one hand, it may be easier to locate all of the contacts of an infected student because of the self-contained nature of school. But she added that there are other challenges.

“It is hard to say whether it is easier or harder, but it’s different,” Collins said.

She noted that school – during normal times, at least – offer a huge number of potential contacts for the typical student.

“Before January 2020, kids were all over the building, all during the day, talking to all kinds of different people, moving (to) different classrooms,” she said.

Collins said in-school contacts might be easier to pinpoint.

“But the challenge of course is when kids leave school,” she said. “You don’t necessarily have control over what they’re doing outside of the school setting.”